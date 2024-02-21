Stocks to Watch today: Zee, Hindalco, RIL, Tata Power, Paytm, TVS Supply

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, February 21, 2024: The NSE Nifty 50, which is hovering at hovering at record high levels, is likely to start The NSE Nifty 50, which is hovering at hovering at record high levels, is likely to start Wednesday’s trade on a quite note amid benign cues from overseas markets.

At 07:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,265 as against the spot Nifty close of 22,197.

In Asia this morning, key markets trading on a flat note following tepid cues from the US peers.

Overnight, the US market ended with losses with Nasdaq down 0.9 per cent ahead of the highly anticipated Nvidia earnings later tonight. Dow Jones was down 0.2 per cent.

The US 10-year bond yield quoted atop 4.3 per cent level. Brent Crude Oil futures quoted around $83.50 per barrel level.

Meanwhile, these are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday -

Zee Entertainment: Sebi found that about Rs 2,000 crore may have been diverted from the company; that's roughly ten times more than initially estimated by investigators, sources said.

Hindalco: Novelis Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Aditya Birla group's Hindalco Industries has filed for an IPO in the US.

Devyani International: Yum Restaurant India to sell up to 4.4 per cent stake in the company via block deals today. The floor price is set at Rs 153.50 per share.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: Sealed a 5-year contract extension with Rolls-Royce till 2029. The partnership extension is for the state-of-the-art Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) in Singapore serving the Asia Pacific markets for Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business unit.

Paytm: One97 Communications, the operator of the Paytm brand, has intensified its focus on partnerships with banks to transfer its Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) from Paytm Payments Bank (Paytm PB).

Reliance, Tata Power: The government is in talks with at least five private firms including Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Power, Adani Power and Vedanta to invest around Rs 44,000 rupees each in nuclear power, a non-carbon-emitting energy source that contributes less than 2% of India's total electricity generation.

ABB India: December quarter net rises 13 per cent YoY to Rs 345 crore. Revenue from operations grew 35 per cent to Rs 2,757 crore.

Union Bank of India: Board approves fund raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via QIP route.

HDFC Life: The firm’s overseas arm – HDFC Life International on Tuesday announced the launch of a comprehensive US Dollar Student Health Insurance Plan, under the plan name ‘Global Student Health Care’ catering to students studying abroad.

PNB Housing Finance: Announced a limited-period fixed deposits offer with higher rates up to 8.3 per cent for senior citizens for tenure of 23 months. The earlier rates stood at 7.75 per cent.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cement, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, RBL Bank, SAIL and Zee Entertainment are the 13 stocks in futures & options ban period on Wednesday.