Will Nifty, Bank Nifty reverse the downtrend? Here's what tech analysts say

Pabitro Mukherjee of Bajaj Broking says that the Nifty is showing signs of a pullback after forming higher highs and higher lows on Thursday, and adds that the key hurdle stands at 23,600 levels.

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook on Friday by technical analysts.