Will pharma stocks continue their dream rally in FY25?

Stocks in the pharmaceutical sector have had a dream run so far in 2023-24 (FY24) with the Nifty Pharma index surging 58.2 per cent in this period against a dip of 11 per cent in FY23, shows Ace Equity data. The index has also outperformed the Nifty50 index that grew by 28.7 per cent in the current financial year.

Among stocks, Orchid Pharma gave a handsome return of 210 per cent, followed by Lupin's 157 per cent jump so far in FY24. Others like Suven Life Sciences, Venus Remedies and Aurobindo Pharma saw 127 per cent, 111 per cent, 110 per cent increase in their prices, respectively. Jubilant Pharmova Alembic Pharma and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals also grew in value by 103 per cent, 102 per cent and 98 per cent, respectively.



The pharma industry is expected to clock a growth rate of 9-11 per cent in FY24, according to credit rating agency ICRA. The operating profit margin is also set to improve for ICRA’s sample set at 22-23 per cent in FY24 compared to 20.7 per cent in FY23.

Analysts attribute this growth to new product launches in complex generics and specialty drugs, drug shortages in key export markets like the US and EU and softening of raw material prices.

“US accounts for 50 per cent of India drug exports, high margin speciality drug launches such as Revlimid and Sprivia have led the gains in earnings for multiple pharmaceutical companies, boosting investor interest,” says Surya Patra, VP, Healthcare & Specialty Chemical Research, PhillipCapital.



Growth to continue

The drug shortage situation in the US will likely continue in the coming fiscal too due to approval slowdowns and supply chain disruptions, analysts say, which will keep the growth of Indian pharma players healthy ahead.

This will also translate into higher earnings and expansion of gross margins, keeping the momentum in stocks going at the bourses, they add.

Param Desai, Senior Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, suggests keeping a stock specific approach and using any weakness in large caps to accumulate.

“Some of the large caps like Sun Pharma have reasonably strong growth visibility in coming years, so one should continue to hold and use any weakness in the counter as a buying opportunity,” states Desai.



Long Term valuation concerns

Analysts, however, also flag valuation concerns in pharma counters after the sharp rally seen in the last one year.

Nifty Pharma index is currently trading at a 1-year trailing PE multiple of 36.3 times, above the 5-year average of 33.5 times, as per Trendlyne.

Against this backdrop, Surya Patra of PhillipCapital says current valuations have already factored in growth expectations until FY26 and there remains limited visibility of incremental earnings beyond this period.

“The valuations are overstretched, similar to the levels seen in the Covid years and there is uncertainty over the ease in pricing pressures as to how long they will keep benefiting pharma companies. Further, the gains from specialty drugs could remain for limited time and might dent the overall output going forward,” said Patra.



