Wipro lacks near-term growth triggers despite steady margins, weak outlook

The BFSI vertical was impacted by ramp-up delays and client-specific issues. Among other verticals, technology & communications was supported by AI-led deals. Healthcare is weak. Manufacturing has been impacted by demand volatility caused by US tariffs.

Wipro closed 14 large deals in Q4FY26, along with vendor consolidation and other cost takeouts. But the conversion of deal wins into revenue has been slow. Wipro announced a Rs 15,000 crore share buyback amounting to 5.7 per cent of equity at 19 per cent premium, to be completed in Q1FY27. This is in line with prior buybacks, implying 5-6 per cent earnings per share accretion on full execution. Dividend plus buybacks over the last three years amounts to 88 per cent above the minimum payout policy in terms of the capital return ratios.