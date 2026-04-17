NSE looks to differentiated commodities play, plans 12 unique contracts

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is sharpening its commodities strategy, aiming to roll out a dozen unique contracts as it seeks to carve a distinct position in a market traditionally dominated by the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).

After the launch of 10 g gold futures, dated Brent crude oil (Platts) futures contracts, and electricity futures, the exchange is now eyeing taking the total number of unique offerings to 12 in a move to expand its commodity segment. The launch of these contracts will be rolled out over the next few months, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are now past the market-deepening phase. The groundwork is done,” said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE, in an interaction. “This is the phase where we will focus on differentiation.”

These launches, including WTI crude oil with different expiries and natural gas contracts, are expected to be rolled out by June 2026. After an initial foray into commodities between 2017 and 2020 failed to gain traction, NSE has spent the past two-and-a-half years rebuilding the segment from the ground up—focusing first on liquidity and ecosystem participation before turning to product innovation. NSE’s earlier attempt faltered largely because it offered products already available on rival platforms, providing little incentive for traders to switch. The exchange has since reworked its approach, starting with high-demand contracts such as crude oil, natural gas, gold, and silver, said Krishnan.

A turning point came in October 2023, when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allowed NSE to launch a wider suite of commodity products—including options. This came amid potential concerns over a technology transition at MCX from erstwhile promoter 63 Moons to TCS. Today, around 280 members are connected to NSE’s commodities segment, with all major retail platforms offering access, added Krishnan. One of its key strategies has been tweaking contract specifications rather than simply duplicating existing ones, explained Krishnan. For instance, NSE has introduced a crude oil contract with an expiry a week earlier than MCX’s, giving traders an additional trading window. The move has gained traction, with premium turnover rising sharply in recent months and market share climbing to around a third in some expiries.

A similar approach is being extended to natural gas contracts, with revised expiry timelines set to go live from June. In bullion, NSE is introducing smaller contracts, targeted at retail investors and jewellers. It has launched a 10-gram gold futures contract and modified its silver contract size to 100 grams. The exchange is also betting on low-cost physical delivery as a differentiator. Buyers opting for delivery can receive gold bars at their doorstep with certified purity, paying only the margin upfront and the balance at expiry, for a delivery charge of Rs 99—a fraction of that charged by rivals.