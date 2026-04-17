Sebi amends 'fit and proper' rule governing market intermediaries

Markets regulator Sebi has amended the 'fit and proper person' framework for market intermediaries, removing the automatic disqualification triggered by mere filing of criminal complaints, FIRs, or charge sheets in economic offence cases.

The changes are aimed at bringing greater procedural clarity and fairness to the regulatory process.

Under the revised norms, the existence of a pending criminal complaint, FIR filed by Sebi, or a charge sheet relating to economic offences will no longer, by itself, lead to automatic disqualification.

However, Sebi has expanded the disqualification criteria upon conviction. In addition to offences involving moral turpitude, conviction for any economic offence or violation under securities laws will also attract disqualification, according to a notification dated April 15.

Further, initiation of winding-up proceedings will no longer be a ground for disqualification. However, an actual winding-up order will continue to attract disqualification. Intermediaries have been mandated to inform Sebi within 15 working days of any disqualifying events involving themselves. The regulator has also introduced an explicit provision ensuring that a person is given a reasonable opportunity of being heard before being declared 'not fit and proper'. In another key change, Sebi has removed the default five-year ineligibility period for registration in cases where no specific duration was mentioned in its order. Additionally, the cooling-off period, during which registration applications are in 'non-consideration' situation upon the issuance of an show cause notice (SCN), has been reduced from one year to six months.