Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Izmo rises 4% on company's plans to expand into semiconductor packaging

Izmo rises 4% on company's plans to expand into semiconductor packaging

Izmo has outlined a "dual-engine" expansion strategy that uses its profitable automotive SaaS and digital businesses to fund a scale-up in advanced semiconductor packaging

Izmo share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Izmo shares rose 4.2 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹936 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced its plans to expand into semiconductor packaging and optoelectronic solutions.
 
At 11:23 AM, Izmo’s share price was trading 4.2 per cent higher at ₹935.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.18 per cent at 85,862.35.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,393.83 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,380 and 52-week low was at ₹231.3.  
 
The company, in its "Strategic Expansion Project Plan Presentation" introduced Izmo Microsystems – an advanced semiconductor packaging unit with a focus on silicon photonics and high-performance packaging for artificial intelligence (AI)/data centres.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
With this expansion, the company plans to move into silicon photonics packaging and manufacture optical transceivers used in AI data centers, telecom and high-speed networks.  ALSO READ | Lenskart jumps 5% post Q2 results; analyst sees stock 'fully priced' 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 1, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat; Nifty below 26,200; Rupee hits new low

Privi Specialty Chemicals share price

Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy on Privi Speciality Chemicals; sees 25% upside

Lenskart Solutions share price, Q2 results

Lenskart jumps 5% post Q2 results; analyst sees stock 'fully priced'

stock markets, trading

Here's why Dynamic Cables share price is buzzing in trade on December 1

BOB, Bank of Baroda

PSU bank stocks rally: SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank near record high

Izmo has outlined a “dual-engine” expansion strategy that uses its profitable automotive SaaS and digital businesses (izmoauto, izmostock, FrogData) to fund a scale-up in advanced semiconductor packaging, with a sharp focus on silicon photonics and optical transceivers for AI and data centers. 
 
Through its izmomicro unit, the company is building out a state-of-the-art packaging facility in India, targeting high-speed, low-power 400G modules (scalable to 800G and 1.6T) in a global optical transceiver market expected to nearly double by 2030, and an Indian market where 400G demand is seen growing over 30 per cent annually. 
 
Unlike large domestic peers chasing high-volume, lower-margin general packaging, IZMO is positioning itself in a high-complexity, high-margin niche, backed by a DSIR-recognised R&D unit and an exclusive MeitY-funded partnership with IIT Madras’ CPPICS for silicon photonics and Field Programmable Photonic Gate Array (FPPGA) development, according to the filing.  ALSO READ | Here's why Dynamic Cables share price is buzzing in trade on December 1 
The company plans to raise up to ₹200 crore via equity instruments to fund specialised equipment and research and development (R&D), launch optical transceivers with an established partner in Q1 FY26, and expand sales across India, APAC and Europe, while continuing to grow its core SaaS platforms and AI-driven analytics offerings to provide stable cash flows that support this deep-tech expansion.
 
Izmo is a pioneer in the automotive retail space, with a trail blazing legacy of innovative products that define standards in the market - from the izmoToolkit in 2002 to the izmoweb platform. Izmo offerings include full-featured interactive online stores, car animation and graphics, comprehensive online marketing programs, sales performance coaching, OEM certified CRM and ILM Solutions, and online service management solutions, among other products.

More From This Section

Manufacturing

Manufacturing-related stocks have more headroom left, say analysts

GTPL Hathway share price

GTPL Hathway jumps 6% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Renewable energy, climate

Sterling & Wilson Renewable gains 5% on securing this deal from Adani Green

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp hits all-time high; zooms 91% from April low; upside left?

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations share price

Droneacharya Aerial hits 20% lower circuit as Sebi bars promoters for 2 yrs

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty stock market trading Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon