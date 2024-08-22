Wonder Electricals share price climb 7% after announcing 1:10 stock split

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shares of integrated fan manufacturing services provider Wonder Electricals have gained nearly 350% in the six months.

Representational image
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
Shares of fan manufacturing solutions provider Wonder Electricals surged more than 7.5% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1605.20 on Thursday, as the company announced a stock split of its shares in the ratio of 1:10. 

The company, in an exchange filing, stated that its board of directors met today to approve the subdivision or split of every one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 10, into 10 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders at its ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company's stocks have climbed more than 30% in the past three months, while they have jumped nearly 350% in the past six months.

Wonder Electricals had announced its proposal to split the company's stock on August 17. 

Moreover, the company had posted a nearly 98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in Q1FY25 revenue at Rs 231.36 crore.

Wonder Electricals had reported a net profit of Rs 1.78 crore, which was a jump of around 144% from the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Its net profit margin for the quarter stood at 0.77%.

The company, which recently changed its name from Wonder Fibromats to Wonder Electricals, was originally incorporated in Delhi, as Wonder Fibromats Pvt. Ltd in October, 2009.

Wonder Electricals offers integrated design and manufacturing solutions for local and international consumer durable fan brands, along with providing services ranging from sourcing, manufacturing, quality testing and packaging to logistics to customers across product verticals. 

It also develops and designs products in-house at its R&D centre, which it then manufactures and supplies for some domestic companies.

According to data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the market capitalisation of the company was at Rs 2,112.17 crore, while its 52-week high and 52-week low were at Rs 1,606.90 and Rs 210.55, respectively.

Around 12:47, the company's shares were trading at Rs 1,580.65, up more than 5% from yesterday's close on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading at 81,095, up marginally by 0.23%.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

