Interarch Building IPO: Check allotment status, GMP & likely listing price

Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Interarch Building Products IPO shares is scheduled for today. The public issue, which was available at a price band of Rs 850-900, ended for subscription yesterday, August 21, 2024, receiving strong participation from investors, and was subscribed 93.79 times by the last date of subscription.

Also Read: Orient Tech IPO Details The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were the lead bidders, with a subscription of 197.29 times, followed by the non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 130.91 times and retail investors at 19.46 times by the final day of subscription.

Interarch Building Products allotment status

The shares of Interarch Building Products are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official website of BSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, one can follow these links to check the allotment status directly:

- Check Interarch Building Products IPO Allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/

Interarch Building Products IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Ahead of its debut on the bourses, the unlisted shares of Interarch Building Products are trading at a premium of around Rs 365 or 40.56 per cent over the upper band of the IPO price, according to several websites that track grey market activities. This indicates a positive listing for Interarch Building Products shares.

Interarch Building Products price prediction

Shares of Interarch Building Products are scheduled to list on the bourses—BSE and NSE—on Monday, August 26, 2024. Based on the current GMP, the company’s shares may list around Rs 1,265 (GMP + Issue Price), yielding a return of over 40 per cent to its investors.