Worst not over for bank stocks; sit on the sidelines for now, say analysts

Investors should use any bounce-back in bank stocks as an opportunity to exit the pack, analysts suggested on Wednesday, as the worst may not be over yet. The recent quarterly results of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank had disappointed the street, which in turn triggered market-wide selling by FPIs, especially in banking counters.

While HDFC Bank, which was the anchor for the market correction during the past one week, were ruling 1 per cent higher in Wednesday's intraday trade, Axis Bank's shares cracked 6 per cent to Rs 1,020.85 on the BS, clocking their sharpest intraday fall in the past five months.







By comparison, the Nifty50 index was up 0.3 per cent at 1 PM, but the Nifty Bank index traded 0.6 per cent lower.

Analysts say the performance of the banking sector, in the near-term, will depend on how the earnings of the remaining lenders pan out. Any pullback rallies in bank counters, said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, are likely to be sold into as concerns around deposit mobilisation and margin compression will continue.

HDFC Bank stirs the hornet's nest Last week, India's biggest private lender, HDFC Bank said its retail deposits during the October to December (Q3FY24) quarter grew 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) at Rs 53,000 crore, while total deposits rose less than 2 per cent. The loan-to-deposit (LDR) ratio, thus, increased to 110 per cent versus 107 per cent in Q2FY24.



Similarly, Axis Bank, on January 23, reported deposit growth of 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y/5.2 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by term deposits in the December quarter (Q3FY24). Its reported NIM declined 10 bps sequentially and 25 bps year-on-year to 4.01 per cent.





Motilal Oswal Financial Services has downgraded the Axis Bank stock to 'Neutral', as it believes an elevated credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio could constrain credit growth, while continued re-pricing of deposits will likely exert pressure on margins in the coming quarters.

"The bank has a healthy liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 118 per cent as it maintains industry-best outflow rates. However, the impact of a surge in non-retail deposits will need to be watched over the coming quarters," it said in its report.



Given the concerning levels of LDRs, especially at HDFC Bank, the sector needs to mobilise deposits at a faster pace in order to sustain credit growth and avoid over leverage of balance sheets, analysts said.

Investors, they added, should track results for at least two more quarters before taking any investment call.

According to analysts at BNP Paribas, a meaningful pick up in deposits would require a turn in the interest-rate cycle with a narrowing of the gap between fixed deposit (FD) and savings account (SA) rates.

FPI-led selling



Apart from sector-specific concerns, analysts believe the foreign investors'-led sell-off will continue to weigh on the pack in the near-term. FPIs have sold Rs 26,008-crore worth of Indian equities since January 15, triggering an over 4-per cent decline in benchmark indices. For the month, they are net sellers to the tune of Rs 16,601 crore.



"Profit booking by institutional investors is weighing on the sector as they have significant holding in banks. Till the Nifty doesn't bottom out, we can expect selling in bank stocks to continue," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Shareholding pattern at the end of December showed that FPIs held 52.1 per cent stake in HDFC Bank, 54.68 per cent in Axis Bank, 43.64 per cent in ICICI Bank, 39.74 per cent in Kotak Mahindra Bank, 10.92 per cent in State Bank of India, 24.3 per cent in IDFC First Bank, and 11 per cent in Canara Bank.