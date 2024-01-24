Home / Markets / News / RIL, Asian Paints, Axis Bank: Key levels to watch out for post Q3 results

RIL, Asian Paints, Axis Bank: Key levels to watch out for post Q3 results

As stocks turn volatile post Q3 results, watch out for these key levels on the likes of ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, CoForge and UltraTech Cement among others and plan your trading strategy.

PremiumWeb Exclusive
Rex Cano Mumbai

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Equity markets have been buzzing with action, with benchmark indices and stocks on a roller-coaster ride amid the current Q3 earnings seasons so far in January.

Many frontline companies with the likes Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and CoForge reporting earnings over the last few days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Here's a quick check on the key levels to watch out for on these stocks as per the charts:

Reliance 
Current Price: Rs 2,661
Support: Rs 2,660; Rs 2,612
Resistance: Rs 2,750

RIL is presently testing support at its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 2,660 levels, below which the next support for the stock is seen around Rs 2,612, wherein exists the super trend line. As long as these support levels are protected, the stock can attempt to bounce back to Rs 2,750 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Hindustan Unilever
Current Price: Rs 2,422
Support: Rs 2,367
Resistance: Rs 2,430

At the day's low of Rs 2,367 on Wednesday, HUL was down over 11 per cent for the calendar year 2024 so far. Presently, the stock is seen attempting to make a pullback. The recent low could act as near term support, while sustained trade above Rs 2,430 levels could ignite hopes of a pullback towards Rs 2,525 - its 100-DMA. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Asian Paints
Current Price: Rs 3,000
Support: Rs 2,930
Resistance: Rs 3,040; Rs 3,140; Rs 3,200

Shares of Asian Paints have tanked almost 12 per cent so far in 2024, at the day's low of Rs 2,994. Select momentum oscillators like the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) is presently trading in oversold zone. Having said that, the stock will need to start trading above Rs 3,040 levels in order to attempt a pullback rally.

The overall chart structure suggests a negative bias for the stock, with strong resistance expected around Rs 3,140 and Rs 3,200 levels. On the downside, the stock may revisit its October lows around Rs 2,930. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

UltraTech Cement
Current Price: Rs 9,995
Support: Rs 9,620
Resistance: Rs 10,350

UltraTech Cement has been consolidating sideways since the last two weeks, in a broad trading range of Rs 9,730 - Rs 10,130. The stock is likely to remain sideways for some more time, as the DI index indicates lack of strength at the counter. 

On the downside, the stock has good support around it 50-DMA at Rs 9,620, whereas the upside seems capped around Rs 10,350 for now. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

ICICI Bank
Current Price: Rs 1,027
Support: Rs 998; Rs 985
Resistance: Rs 1,070; Rs 1,085

The price-to-moving averages action is favourable for ICICI Bank, both, on the daily and weekly chart. In case of any dip, the stock is expected to find considerable support around its 20-DMA at Rs 998, below which next support is seen at Rs 985. On the upside, the stock could scale Rs 1,070 - Rs 1,085. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Axis Bank
Current Price: Rs 1,070
Support: Rs 1,046
Resistance: Rs 1,075; Rs 1,108

Back-to-back heavy losses in the last two trading sessions, saw Axis Bank dip below its 100-DMA in intra-day deals today. The 100-DMA stands at Rs 1,046. Presently, the stock has clawed its way back to the 50-DMA at Rs 1,090 levels. The stock needs to trade consistently above Rs 1,075 in order to arrest the downturn.

In case the stock succeeds in doing so, it can potentially rally higher and test its 20-DMA at Rs 1,108 levels. On the flip side, failure to sustain above Rs 1,075, can trigger a fall towards the 200-DMA which stands at Rs 990. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

CoForge
Current Price: Rs 6,245
Support: Rs 6,085; Rs 6,010
Resistance: Rs 6,266

CoForge has grinded lower in the last four trading sessions; however, the current down move lacks strength hence the stock may look to consolidate in the near term.

The super trend line indicates; support for the stock around Rs 6,085 levels on the daily scale, below which immediate support is seen at Rs 6,010 - the 50-DMA. On the upside, the stock needs to break and sustain above its 20-DMA at Rs 6,266, in order to move higher towards Rs 6,550 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART


Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

Nifty50 index to consolidate in near-term; Buy Bank Nifty on dips: Nathani

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

IREDA up 31% in four days on robust Q3 results; zooms 405% over issue price

Sebi's new disclosure norms likely to impact few FPIs due to exemptions

Religare shares gain 5% after CCI approves Burman stake buy in company

Stock of this company engaged in Solar EPC biz has zoomed 117% in 7 weeks

Sebi gives offshore funds additional 7 mths to liquidate holdings: Rpts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Market technicalsTrading strategiesMarket Outlookstocks technical analysistechnical chartsStocks to buyReliance IndustriesHindustan UnileverAxis BankICICI Bank Asian PaintsCoforgeUltraTech Cement

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story