Home / Markets / News / Worst performers 2025: Here's how Nifty IT, Realty, Media placed on charts

Data shows that the Nifty Media index has crashed 20 per cent so far in 2025; while Nifty IT and Nifty Realty tanked 14 per cent each.

Technical charts show that Nifty IT recently crossed the 200-DMA in recent days.
Technical charts show that Nifty IT, Nifty Media and Nifty Realty indices have cracked up to 20% thus far in 2025.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index - the Nifty 50 scaled a fresh life-time high for the first-time in the calendar year 2025 on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index registered a new summit at 26,310, and now quotes around 26,250 levels.  In the process, the Nifty 50 index has surged 11 per cent so far this year, while the broader Nifty 500 index has gained 7 per cent.  However, despite the broader market rally data from ACE Equity shows that Nifty Media, Nifty Realty and Nifty IT have been the worst performing sectoral indices in the present calendar year thus far.  ACE Equity data shows that the Nifty Media has been the worst sectoral index having shed almost 20 per cent thus far. The Nifty Realty and Nifty IT have tumbled 14 per cent and 13.6 per cent, respectively as of November 27, 2025. 

Nifty Media, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT on technical charts:

Nifty Media

Current Level: 1,458  S1: 1,417;  S2: 1,370;  S3: 1,340  R1: 1,478;  R2: 1,488;  R3: 1,580  Technical chart shows that the Nifty Media index has been trending with a negative bias post the breakdown on July 25, 2025. The index also witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the daily chart on the same day. Technically, the term 'Death Cross' has bearish implications, as the short-term - 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) falls below the long-term 200-DMA. 
 
  The daily chart shows that the near-term bias may remain tepid as long as the index quotes below the SuperTrend line indicator, which stands at 1,488. Interim resistance can be anticipated around the 20-DMA at 1,478. On the medium-term scale, resistance is placed at 1,580.  On the downside, the Media index may seek support around the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands at 1,417; below which the index may re-test the calendar year lows around 1,370 - 1,340 levels. 

Nifty IT

Current Level: 37,520  S1: 36,680; S2: 36,412; S3: 35,982  R1: 37,470; R2: 37,975; R3: 39,550  In recent trading sessions, the Nifty IT index has bounced back above the 200-DMA; thus indicating a technically favourable bias. The IT index is expected to find support around the 200-DMA at 36,680 followed by the 20-DMA at 36,412 and the SuperTrend line indicator at 35,982. 
 
  On the upside, Nifty IT is seen testing resistance at the 50-Week Moving Average, which stands at 37,470. Above which, the index may test the 100-WMA at 37,975, and June-month highs around 39,550 levels. 

Nifty Realty

Current Level: 902  S1: 885; S2: 867; S3: 844  R1: 919; R2: 930; R3: 941  Technical chart shows that the Nifty Realty index is seen quoting around the 200-DMA, which stands at 907 levels. Support for the index is visible around the recent lows at 885 followed by October low at 867 and the weekly SuperTrend line indicator at 844. 
 
  On the upside, resistance for Nifty Realty stands in the form of the 100-DMA at 919, followed by the 20-DMA at 930 and the SuperTrend line indicator on the daily chart at 941.  (Note: S1, S2, S3 and R1, R2, R3 stand for indicative support and resistance levels as per technical charts). 

Topics :Market OutlookMarket technicalsstock market tradingNifty ITNifty Realty IndexTrading strategiestechnical analysistechnical chartsMarket trends

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

