Worst performers 2025: Here's how Nifty IT, Realty, Media placed on charts

Nifty Media, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT on technical charts:
Nifty MediaCurrent Level: 1,458 S1: 1,417; S2: 1,370; S3: 1,340 R1: 1,478; R2: 1,488; R3: 1,580 Technical chart shows that the Nifty Media index has been trending with a negative bias post the breakdown on July 25, 2025. The index also witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' on the daily chart on the same day. Technically, the term 'Death Cross' has bearish implications, as the short-term - 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) falls below the long-term 200-DMA.
Nifty ITCurrent Level: 37,520 S1: 36,680; S2: 36,412; S3: 35,982 R1: 37,470; R2: 37,975; R3: 39,550 In recent trading sessions, the Nifty IT index has bounced back above the 200-DMA; thus indicating a technically favourable bias. The IT index is expected to find support around the 200-DMA at 36,680 followed by the 20-DMA at 36,412 and the SuperTrend line indicator at 35,982.
Nifty RealtyCurrent Level: 902 S1: 885; S2: 867; S3: 844 R1: 919; R2: 930; R3: 941 Technical chart shows that the Nifty Realty index is seen quoting around the 200-DMA, which stands at 907 levels. Support for the index is visible around the recent lows at 885 followed by October low at 867 and the weekly SuperTrend line indicator at 844.
