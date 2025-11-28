Worst performers 2025: Here's how Nifty IT, Realty, Media placed on charts

Data shows that the Nifty Media index has crashed 20 per cent so far in 2025; while Nifty IT and Nifty Realty tanked 14 per cent each.

Technical charts show that Nifty IT, Nifty Media and Nifty Realty indices have cracked up to 20% thus far in 2025.