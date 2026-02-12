Yatra Online tanks 9% on posting Q3 results; PAT down 17% YoY, Rev up 9%

The company’s revenue from opeartions came in at ₹256.8 crore, compared to ₹235.3 crore a year ago, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y.

Check Q3 Results today The adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹24.7 crore, as compared to ₹17.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin was at 19 per cent, against 17 per cent a year ago.

What impacted company’s financial in Q3?

PAT: Impact of New Labour Codes – one-time catch-up impact from labour code implementation reduced proft after tax (PAT) by ₹3.8 crore in Q3. This lowered PAT growth from 21 per cent Y-o-Y on proforma basis to reported 17 per cent Y-o-Y for the quarter.

December airline disruptions: Implementation of stricter Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms led to airline operational disruptions. Resulted in elevated cancellations and delays, particularly in early December.