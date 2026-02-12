Tech Mahindra, Infy among top analyst picks as IT stocks continue to slide

The analyst views the recent dip in prices to a constructive phase, rather than trend reversal, and recommends buying the stock on dips."Tech Mahindra is trading comfortably above its key 20, 50, 100, and 200-week EMAs, highlighting strong underlying momentum and confirming the broader bullish setup. Now, the stock is undergoing a healthy retracement, which appears constructive rather than reversal-driven. Such pullbacks within an established uptrend often provide fresh entry opportunities," said Bagadia in a note.As a trading strategy, the analyst recommends to buy the stock in ₹1,640 - ₹1,610 range, with a stop at ₹1,525. On the upside, the analyst expects the stock to rally back to ₹1,810 - ₹1,890 levels.Echoing a similar positive outlook, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments also likes Tech Mahindra, and expects an interim pullback in the stock."Tech Mahindra is one of the few IT stocks which is yet to breach the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This encourages us to pick up the stock with stop loss below ₹1,550, aiming ₹1,600, says Anand James.