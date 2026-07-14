Zensar, eClerx among 5 small-cap stock picks with up to 14% upside: Analyst

Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher, Share.Market by PhonePe explains why these 5 smallcap stocks look strong on charts, and suggests indicative support and resistance levels for these shares.

Zensar, Greaves Cotton, HFCL, eClerx and Anant Raj are the 5 smallcap stocks that look strong on charts, says Nishchal Jain of Share.Market by PhonePe.