Zensar, eClerx among 5 small-cap stock picks with up to 14% upside: Analyst

Small-cap stocks have witnessed a sharp turnaround thus far in the financial year 2026-27. The Nifty SmallCap 250 index has rallied 26 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 8 per cent.
Analysts believe that small-caps are better placed, and could outperform large- and mid-cap peers in the coming period. READ MORE
Against this background, here are 5 small-cap stocks, which Nishchal Jain of Share.Market by PhonePe believes are favourably placed on technical charts.
Small-cap stocks outlook by Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher, Share.Market by PhonePe.
Zensar Technologies
Current Market Price: ₹532 Zensar Technologies
stands out as a textbook example of a momentum shift within the technology sector, having engineered a decisive breakout above its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), says Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher, Share.Market by PhonePe.
"This structural breakout was validated by a notable volume expansion, confirming institutional accumulation rather than retail speculation. The price action has effectively transitioned its previous multi-week sideways consolidation into a classic higher-high and higher-low sequence on the daily charts," Jain explains.
Structurally, the prior overhead resistance zone between ₹500–₹510 has transitioned into the primary demand floor, acting as a rock-solid support zone on any minor mean-reversion pullbacks. Conversely, the intermediate supply wall and psychological resistance sit near the ₹590–₹600 territory; the clearance of which will clear the runway for an extended primary uptrend.
The upside resistance range mentioned by the analyst translates into a potential upside of nearly 13 per cent for the stock from current levels.
eClerx Services
Current Market Price: ₹1,665
Jain notes that eClerx exhibits
an exceptionally strong chart configuration, characterized by a sudden and aggressive trend reversal pattern.
"The stock recently witnessed a sharp single-day price expansion to clear its intermediate moving averages and break out of a well-defined rectangle consolidation pattern. From a chartist's view, this price action signifies absolute demand absorption at lower levels, where the bulls aggressively overwhelmed overhead supply," the analyst explains.
Jain sees the upper boundary of the rectangle consolidation near ₹1,500–₹1,520 serving as the critical line in the sand for support. On the upside, he expects the near-term resistance target to be defined by the multi-month distribution node at ₹1,750–₹1,800 levels (potential upside 8 per cent).
Greaves Cotton
Current Market Price: ₹264
Greaves Cotton
demonstrates a highly compelling trend-reversal narrative on the macro charts, having recently executed a major structural regime shift. The stock has cleanly broken out above the upper descending boundary of a long-term falling channel, signaling the definitive exhaustion of historical selling pressure, says Jain.
More importantly, it has validated a high-reliability Inverse Head and Shoulders bottoming formation by forcefully penetrating its neckline resistance zone, he adds.
Going ahead, the analyst expects the former neckline resistance around ₹230–₹240 to act as a bedrock support zone for the new cycle. Meanwhile, the immediate ceiling and psychological resistance are established near the ₹290–₹300 zone, says Jain.
At current levels, the stock trades roughly 13.6 per cent away from the anticipated resistance zone.
HFCL
Current Market Price: ₹212
The analyst believes that HFCL stock
represents an elite, high-velocity momentum configuration within the telecom infrastructure and AI data connectivity ecosystem, exhibiting an explosive markup phase.
On the charts, the stock possesses a highly robust cushion of dynamic support anchored by its rising 50-day SMA and a dense pocket of previous pivot lows near ₹185–₹195. On the upside, the immediate structural resistance is plotted at the stock's recent multi-year swing ceiling of ₹230–₹240, says Jain.
A clean daily close above this resistance cluster will confirm that the primary bull run remains entirely unhindered, he adds.
Anant Raj
Current Market Price: ₹580
Anant Raj
continues to demonstrate premier technical leadership within the real estate space, showcasing a secular uptrend that remains entirely intact.
Jain highlights that the stock recently staged a clean breakout above its 50-day SMA, effectively concluding a minor mean-reversion pullback and triggering a classic bullish flag or continuation cup-and-handle pattern.
Going ahead, the chart geometry points to a dense cluster of demand and structural support around the ₹530–₹540 corridor, says the analyst. On the other hand, he sees resistance placed near the recent psychological threshold of ₹640–₹660, beyond which the technical setup points toward a powerful resumption of its primary legacy trend. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised. Analyst Disclaimer
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