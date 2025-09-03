Home / Markets / News / Zerodha faces brief tech glitch, app users report price update issues

Zerodha faces brief tech glitch, app users report price update issues

Clients of Zerodha faced a brief technical glitch on Wednesday morning that affected price updates on its app, though the broker said order placement and web trading were not impacted

Zerodha
A Zerodha spokesperson said it was a “brief 10-minute issue” that affected only price updates on the mobile app.
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Clients of discount broker Zerodha faced a technical glitch during early trading hours on Wednesday. Investors took to social media to complain of losses, claiming they were unable to square off positions.
 
In an update on social media platform X, Zerodha said some users were facing issues with price updates on the app and requested them to log in through the web browser. It added that order placement was not affected. Later, around 9:50 am, the brokerage said the issue had been resolved. A Zerodha spokesperson said it was a “brief 10-minute issue” that affected only price updates on the mobile app.
 
“All trading functions worked normally during this time — users could still place and execute orders without any problems. Our web platform was not affected at all, so users could easily switch to trading through their mobile browser. As soon as we spotted the issue, we sent a push notification to all users letting them know about the problem and advising them to use the web platform instead,” the spokesperson said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Jane Street files appeal in SAT, says Sebi probe 'biased, pre-determined'

Sebi chief urges banks to boost compliance to curb insider trading risks

US firm Jane Street files case against Sebi's market manipulation charge

Stock market highlights: Sensex ends 410 pts higher, Nifty at 24,715 on Day 1 of GST council meet

Rupee defies Asian currency weakness; ends 9 paise higher at 88.07/$

Topics :zerodhastock market tradingInvestors

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story