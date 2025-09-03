Zerodha faces brief tech glitch, app users report price update issues

Clients of discount broker Zerodha faced a technical glitch during early trading hours on Wednesday. Investors took to social media to complain of losses, claiming they were unable to square off positions.

In an update on social media platform X, Zerodha said some users were facing issues with price updates on the app and requested them to log in through the web browser. It added that order placement was not affected. Later, around 9:50 am, the brokerage said the issue had been resolved. A Zerodha spokesperson said it was a “brief 10-minute issue” that affected only price updates on the mobile app.