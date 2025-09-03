Home / Markets / News / US firm Jane Street files case against Sebi's market manipulation charge

US firm Jane Street files case against Sebi's market manipulation charge

US trading firm Jane Street has filed an appeal before SAT against Sebi's allegations of market manipulation

Jane Street Group, Jane Street
Jane Street files a case in SAT challenging Sebi’s manipulation order
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
US trading firm Jane Street on Wednesday filed a case against India’s markets regulator, which has accused the firm of market manipulation, according to a case document reviewed by Reuters.
 
The case has been filed before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), the first point of appeal against regulatory orders.
 

Topics :SEBIJane StreetBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

