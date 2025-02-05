Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zomato, Jio Financial Services Nifty entry likely in March, says report

It added that two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp might succeed in holding its position narrowly in the 50-share index

Zomato
Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Zomato and Jio Financial Services may find a place in the benchmark index Nifty 50 in the upcoming rejig in March, believes Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. In a report, the research firm stated that it was confident that these two stocks would replace oil marketing firm BPCL and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Britannia in the index.
 
“This shake-up could lead to substantial inflows into Zomato and Jio Fin, with estimates of $631 million and $320 million, respectively. (Adjusting to Next 50, the flows will get adjusted lower). On the flip side, the exclusion of BPCL and Britannia would likely result in outflows of $201 million and $240 million, respectively,” stated Nuvama. 
 
It added that two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp might succeed in holding its position narrowly in the 50-share index.
 
Earlier, JM Financial had also estimated the inclusion of Zomato and Jio Financial in the benchmark. The brokerage house expects an inflow of $650 million in Zomato and $356 million in Jio Financial after the inclusion. 
 
First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

