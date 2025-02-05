These 2 Ashish Kacholia portfolio stocks hit new highs; jumped up to 7%

Shares of Ami Organics (up 2 per cent at Rs 2,643.50) and Aeroflex Industries (up 7 per cent at Rs 269) hit their respective new highs on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 78,443 at 02:30 PM.

Aeroflex Industries has surged 76 per cent. The BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent during the same period. In the past six months, the stock price of Ami Organics has more-than-doubled or zoomed 111 per cent, while,has surged 76 per cent. The BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent during the same period.

Investor Ashish Kacholia held 1.84 per cent stake in Ami Organics and Aeroflex Industries at the end of December 2024 quarter, the shareholding data showed.

Ami Organics rallied 40 per cent after the company reported robust earnings for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) and improved visibility for the January-March quarter (Q4FY25) as the management revised FY25 growth guidance upwards from 30 per cent to 35 per cent. In the past seven trading days,rallied 40 per cent after the company reported robust earnings for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) and improved visibility for the January-March quarter (Q4FY25) as the management revised FY25 growth guidance upwards from 30 per cent to 35 per cent.

In Q3FY25, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) more-than-doubled to Rs 45.4 crore, on the back of healthy operational performance. The smallcap had posted a profit of Rs 17.8 crore in a year ago quarter (Q3FY24).

The company, a leading global manufacturer of advance pharmaceutical intermediates and speciality chemicals, delivered an impressive 65.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, achieving Rs 275 crore in revenue from operations. In the first nine months of FY25, the company achieved revenue of Rs 698 crore, nearly equalling the revenue from operations of the entire previous financial year. This performance was driven by a strong ramp-up in contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business and consistent growth in advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, the company said.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 159 per cent YoY at Rs 68.7 crore; margins expanded to 25.0 per cent from 15.9 per cent in Q3FY24.

Also Read

The management said the company’s pipeline of CDMO projects is progressing well, with several initiatives nearing commercialization by FY26, solidifying the foundation for sustained long-term growth. Ongoing discussions with innovators and partners remain highly encouraging, and the management is confident that the CDMO segment will see exponential growth in the coming years.

Ami Organics is a research and development (R&D) driven manufacturer of speciality chemicals focused towards the development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates for regulated and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and chemicals for New Chemical Entities (NCE), and other specialty chemicals including parabens and paraben formulations, methyl salicylate , semiconductor chemicals, electrolyte additives and niche key starting materials (KSM) for cosmetics, fine chemicals and agrochemical industries.

Meanwhile, the average trading volumes at the Aeroflex’s counter more-than-doubled today. A combined 5.19 million equity shares representing 4 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Since January 13, the stock price of iron & steel products manufacturer has zoomed 52 per cent after the company reported a strong set of numbers for Q3FY25.

Aeroflex is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of metallic flexible flow solutions made with stainless steel. The product range includes stainless steel corrugation products (braided and non-braided) such as hose, double interlock flexible metal hoses, composite hose, stainless steel hose assemblies, teflon/PTFE hose, and fittings, among other items. The company has established itself as a leading global provider of metallic flexible flow solutions, catering to diverse industrial sectors worldwide.

Aeroflex management guided FY25E revenue growth of 18 per cent plus YoY, as orders from assembly segment (higher margin product) have gradually increased its share in the order book. The company is positive about increase in US exports in the future as they may benefit from new industrialisation policies. They also are targeting for customers in Middle East and Africa and might see orders from them in the next 3-4 years. The business from European markets have hit a rough patch but it is still of significant importance to Aeroflex.

The management said the strong growth was driven by a strategic shift towards the company’s assembly business, increased domestic project based sales, and sustained market demand. Looking ahead, the management plans to further expand capacity for value-added offerings, which are expected to enhance the company's Ebitda margins and strengthen its market position.