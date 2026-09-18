Zomato, Swiggy's competitive intensity in qcom may inch up in medium term

Quite inevitably, India’s food delivery and quick commerce (qcom) markets are being compared to China’s as investors try to value these high-growth ecosystems.

India is a functional duopoly when it comes to food delivery though there are challengers to Eternal (Zomato) and Swiggy.

Qcom is a market with faster growth and the competition is even more intense. Players such as Flipkart and Amazon are looking at the space while Eternal and Swiggy remain the leaders.

China’s markets are far deeper. By some estimates, India’s food delivery market is only 5 per cent of China’s in size. However, the duopoly in India has meant better unit economics and higher market valuations.

Adjusted for per capita, India is much higher. Hence, revenue and commission rates for India are high whereas the cost of service is much lower creating a structurally strong margin.

The average order value (AOV) for India is around $5 for a per capita GDP of $2,500. The AOV for China is $7 for per capita of $14,000.

A key difference is that Indian food delivery players service only relatively high-income consumers.

The top Chinese food delivery player, Meituan, holds around 75 per cent market share there. It has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 3.9 per cent whereas Zomato’s margin is 4.6 per cent.

Meituan has retained its leadership position in China only after a $30 billion price war as it was challenged by the likes of AliBaba.

China has also seen a convergence among qcom, e-commerce and food delivery and India may be headed in that direction.

On implication is that dislodging the two market leaders in India will require a huge cash burn.

Only a few organisations may have the deep pockets required to attempt this and those who have the resources may hesitate to get involved in a war of this nature, since this could be a margin-destroyer.