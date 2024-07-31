Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Asian stocks steady, yen firm ahead of Bank of Japan's policy decision

Asian stocks steady, yen firm ahead of Bank of Japan's policy decision

Focus will be on whether the BOJ will raise rates, with several Japanese media reporting that the bank would consider raising rates

global stocks
Japan's Nikkei fell 1 per cent in early trading, on course for a 3.7 per cent decline in July, weighed by the yen's ascent.
Reuters SINGAPORE
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 8:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Asian stocks clung to familiar ranges on Wednesday after contrasting results from tech bellwether Microsoft and chipmaker AMD suggested a divide in the AI landscape while the yen was firm ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision.

Central banks dominate investor attention on Wednesday, with the decision from the Federal Reserve also due later in the day with markets expecting the US central bank to stand pat on rates but indicate rate cuts are on the way.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The BOJ on the other hand is expected to detail plans to taper its huge bond buying on Wednesday and debate whether to raise interest rates.

That along with escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept sentiment in check with the Israeli government claiming it killed Hezbollah's most senior commander in an air strike on Beirut on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.23 per cent higher but on course for a 1.2 per cent decline for the month, snapping a five-month winning streak.

Investors remain jittery about the AI frenzy and tech valuations as results from tech bellwethers reinforced the idea that the payoff in hefty AI investments may take longer than first thought.

Disappointing earnings from Microsoft sent its shares along with other tech firms lower, while strong earnings from Advanced Micro Devices spurred a rally in chip stocks. Nasdaq futures rebounded and was last up 0.7 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1 per cent in early trading, on course for a 3.7 per cent decline in July, weighed by the yen's ascent.

More From This Section

India's total market cap touches all-time high of $5.5 trn for first time

Premium

Investors pin hope of govt support amid under-recoveries of BPCL, HPCL

Premium

Loan growth, higher return ratio hopes positive for Bandhan Bank

Sensex, Nifty end flat after see-saw trade; L&T stock rises over 2%

Premium

Nestle India: Higher growth rates imperative to sustain high valuation

The yen was 0.20 per cent higher at 152.465 per dollar, on course for a 5.5 per cent gain in July, its strongest monthly performance since November 2022. The yen started July rooted near 38-year lows of 161.96 as the wide gap between interest rates in Japan and other developed nations weighed.

But a slew of factors including likely official intervention, a sell-off in equities and a reassessment of popular carry trades have helped the yen rebound to a 12-week high hit last week.

At the end of its two-day meeting, the BOJ will decide on a quantitative tightening plan that will likely halve monthly bond buying in 1-1/2 to two years' time - a pace roughly in line with dominant market forecasts.

But the focus will also be on whether the BOJ will raise rates, with several Japanese media reporting that the bank would consider raising rates, citing unidentified sources.

"I think the conundrum is that for the BOJ to signal it is serious about finally starting down the path of tighter monetary policy, just scaling back its bond buying programme is not enough," said Stuart Cole, chief economist at Equiti Capital.

Cole said the BOJ may announce plans not to buy as many bonds, but any bond buying is still further loosening monetary policy.

"If we get only a tepid scaling back in the bond purchase program and no rate hike, then it will just leave a big sense of disappointment and the yen will sell off again," he said.

FED PIVOT While the Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates, the spotlight is squarely on whether the central bank opens the door to a September cut.

Markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut in September, with roughly 68 bps of easing priced in for the year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 104.41 and is down 1.36 per cent for July.

Some analysts though expect the Fed to remain cautious in the face of a still tight labour market.

In commodities, US crude was 0.67 per cent higher at $75.23 per barrel and Brent was at $79.02 per barrel, up 0.5 per cent on the day. [O/R]

 

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Asian stocks remain on back foot as wild week winds down, Yen steady

Asian stocks subdued after lacklustre earnings from US tech; yen firms

Asian shares tread cautiously; Wall St unfazed as Joe Biden bows out

Asian stocks notch records, pound stable after Labour Party's victory

Asian stocks rise on expectations of rate cuts, yen stays near 38-year lows

Topics :Asian stocksAsian SharesBOJBank of JapanGlobal stock marketsGlobal stocks

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story