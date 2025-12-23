Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Coal India clears listing of SECL, steps up plans to monetise assets

In a regulatory filing to the exchanges on Tuesday, Coal India said its board of directors have given the go-ahead for SECL to get listed

Coal India
Coal India. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:36 PM IST
Decks have been cleared for the stock market debut of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) a wholly owned subsidiary of mining major Coal India Ltd (CIL) with the latter's board of directors according in-principle approval for the listing.

In a regulatory filing to the exchanges on Tuesday, Coal India said its board of directors have given the go-ahead for SECL to get listed.

The decision follows a specific directive from the Ministry of Coal to CIL to initiate concrete steps to ensure the listing of two of its primary subsidiaries Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and SECL, within the next financial year.

The move is part of the central government's broader strategy to unlock value in high-performing PSUs, and enhance corporate transparency through public participation.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) are being considered for listing. BCCL had received formal approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard in September, officials said.

The approval accorded to SECL will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Coal for onward submission to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. The proposed listing remains subject to a series of regulatory clearances from various authorities, they said.

SECL is among the most productive arms of Coal India, with 167 million tonnes of production in the 2024-25 fiscal. Headquartered in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, it operates extensive mining projects in the state and Madhya Pradesh.

In recent years, the subsidiary has been at the forefront of technological modernisation, and the expansion of the Gevra project, one of the largest opencast coal mines in Asia, the officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

