Indices set high benchmarks for RIL; investors fret over rising debt

RIL’s performance on the bourses on Friday was, however, an exception, and the stock has struggled to beat the broader market for nearly two years now. The company’s share price is currently at the same level as in September 2021, while the benchmark index is up 6 per cent in the period.

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top-performing index stock on Friday and closed the day with gains of 2.8 per cent, against a 1 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex during the day.