Cummins India's growth engines should continue to deliver in FY26

Cummins India ’s results for the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY25 showed low revenue growth, but strong margins provided compensation. The company reported 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth, while EBITDA and PAT declined by 5 per cent and 7 per cent YoY respectively, prior to adjustment for one-offs, owing to a high base effect.

Cummins, the country’s leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, is set to benefit in FY26 from higher volumes of CPCB 4+ products as powergen demand recovers, growth improves in the railways segment, and exports show a positive outlook with increasing product penetration.

Revenue increased 6 per cent YoY to ₹2,460 crore. Domestic revenue at ₹1,940 crore grew by 1 per cent YoY, while exports at ₹480 crore grew strongly by 39 per cent YoY. The gross margin at 37.2 per cent expanded 120 basis points YoY and 240 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while the Q4FY25 EBITDA margin stood at an impressive 21.2 per cent. Absolute EBITDA declined 5 per cent YoY to ₹520 crore, and PAT fell 7 per cent YoY to ₹520 crore. For FY25, revenue rose 15 per cent YoY to ₹10,340 crore, EBITDA increased 17 per cent YoY to ₹2,070 crore, and PAT grew 15 per cent YoY to ₹1,910 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points YoY to 20 per cent. Operating cash flow (OCF) and free cash flow (FCF) increased by 32 per cent and 46 per cent YoY respectively to ₹1,690 crore and ₹1,460 crore, aided by lower net working capital. As of 31 March 2025, Cummins India was debt-free. The company’s three core business segments are engines, power systems, and distribution.

The powergen segment's revenue declined by 7 per cent YoY in Q4FY25, impacted by a high base. Q4 volumes were about 80–85 per cent of Q4FY24 levels. For FY25, powergen revenue grew 14 per cent YoY, implying that volume losses from the CPCB 4+ transition were partly offset by price realisations. With competitive intensity stabilising and demand recovering from sectors such as residential, commercial, and infrastructure, volumes are expected to rebound in FY26. Beyond CPCB 4+, Cummins (KKC) sees strong demand from data centres, forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5 per cent in powergen revenue during FY25–27. Management has indicated robust demand across residential, commercial, infrastructure, quick-commerce warehouses, and data centres.

The industrial segment delivered a healthy Q4FY25, with revenue of ₹3,800 crore (up 9 per cent YoY), and ₹1,700 crore for FY25 (up 28 per cent YoY), driven by broad-based demand. Momentum is building in specialised applications such as hotel load converters and accident relief trains. While the compressor business remains steady, it is anticipated to enter a cyclical downturn. Given the breadth of the product portfolio, high-teens growth is expected across the industrial segment. The distribution segment recorded revenue growth of 5 per cent YoY in Q4FY25 and 14 per cent YoY for FY25. The segment benefited from long-term contracts, value-added services, and aftermarket support. Export revenue surged 39 per cent YoY in Q4FY25, with Latin America and Europe performing exceptionally well. Management remains cautiously optimistic about exports in FY26.

Management attributed the modest distribution growth to order timing and project execution schedules. Key growth drivers included extended warranties, rebuild engine orders (notably in industrials), and retrofit solutions such as dual-fuel kits. The company remains confident about this segment’s future, supported by rising penetration and value-added offerings. Overall, Cummins India has guided for double-digit revenue growth in FY26, driven by strong domestic demand across powergen, industrial, and distribution segments. Cummins remains a market leader in diesel gensets. Domestic demand is expected to remain firm, while exports appear to be gradually recovering despite geopolitical uncertainties. The company has maintained pricing discipline post-CPCB 4+ and has navigated increased competitive pressure effectively. Analysts broadly view the guidance as conservative yet credible.