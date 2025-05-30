Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Market regulator Sebi move to clip HDFC, ICICI wings in Bank Nifty

Market regulator Sebi move to clip HDFC, ICICI wings in Bank Nifty

Capping single-stock weight at 20% in non-benchmark indices may trigger ₹3,800 crore selloff in HDFC, ICICI Bank and pave way for Yes Bank, Union Bank entries

HDFC Bank

Insight provider Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, who publishes on Smartkarma, expects significant selling pressure on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest measures introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the futures & options (F&O) segment may adversely impact HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank stocks.
 
Market participants anticipate a churn of nearly $1 billion as passive funds tracking the Bank Nifty and Bankex indices adjust to the new regulations. They expect significant selling pressure, particularly on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
 
Currently, both banking giants carry a weighting of over 25 per cent each in the 12-member Nifty Bank index, a widely followed benchmark in the derivatives segment. In a move aimed at reducing index concentration and volatility, the markets regulator has now capped the weighting of a single stock in non-benchmark indices at 20 per cent. It has also mandated that such indices must include at least 14 constituents, with the combined weighting of the top three components limited to 45 per cent.
 
 
Non-benchmark indices are those other than the Nifty 50 and Sensex. At present, the top three Bank Nifty components account for a combined 61.5 per cent of the index.
 
Experts said Sebi’s move came amid fears that thematic indices run the risk of manipulation due to high concentration of individual stocks. These changes, announced by the markets regulator on Thursday, will be implemented by November 3. 

Also Read

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, has announced a 16 per cent reduction in its 2022 vintage fund as part of a strategic shift towards investing in a “measured manner” amid elevated valuations i

IVCA urges legacy VCFs to act fast on Sebi's one-time migration window

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

IVCA asks VCFs to act on Sebi circular, migrate to AIF regime by July 19

Arshad Warsi

Why has Sebi barred Arshad Warsi from the securities market for a year?

PremiumIndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank may need to reset its 'committee of executives' now

Indusind Bank

How Sebi fixed ₹20 cr disgorgement in IndusInd Bank insider trading case

 
Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, who publishes research on the Smartkarma platform, expects significant outflows from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank as a result of the changes. He estimates that HDFC Bank could face selling to the tune of ₹2,140 crore, while ICICI Bank may see ₹1,673 crore in sales, in line with the newly imposed 20 per cent cap on weightings.
 
Conversely, Freitas anticipates the inclusion of Yes Bank and Union Bank of India in the Bank Nifty index, taking the total number of constituents to 14. Their additions are expected to trigger inflows of ₹888 crore and ₹600 crore for the respective stocks.
 
Other Bank Nifty components may see inflows ranging from ₹60 crore to ₹400 crore due to redistribution of capital following the reduced weighting of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
 
While the recommendations must be implemented by November 3, it is likely that the index provider will make these changes during the next rebalance in September, according to Freitas.
 
There is a small possibility that the capping changes could be implemented in the June quarter, with the two index inclusions occurring in the September quarter. Alternatively, the capping changes could be rolled out in two phases: The first at the end of June and the second (including the two inclusions) in September, he said. A phased rollout could help in smooth implementation.
 
The churn resulting from the reconstitution of the Bankex will be in addition to this. However, this index is not as widely tracked by passive funds as the Bank Nifty index.

More From This Section

Premiummoney, financial, cash, rupee

Cash market turnover hits 8-month high in May on market recovery

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Sensex down 182, Nifty at 24,751 as US tariffs keep investors cautious

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex dips 182pts, Nifty at 24,751; Auto, IT, metal drag; PSBs rally

Anil Ambani Reliance Group stock nears 52-week high; soars 48% in 3 weeks

Anil Ambani Reliance Group stock nears 52-week high; soars 48% in 3 weeks

IPO

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO closes today; subscription nears 3x, GMP nil

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Nifty ICICI Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon