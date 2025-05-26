Nifty reclaims 25k, Sensex ends above 82k on RBI dividend, monsoon

Domestic markets rallied for a second consecutive day on Monday as monsoon rains arrived in India’s southernmost state of Kerala eight days earlier than usual, raising hopes of a bumper harvest and providing relief from a gruelling heatwave.

Investor sentiment was also buoyed by easing global trade tensions and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) record dividend transfer, reinforcing expectations of sustained fiscal consolidation.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.6 per cent higher at 25,001, while the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 0.56 per cent to 82,176.45. During the previous session, both indices had gained about 1 per cent.

US President Donald Trump backed off from a threat to impose 50 per cent tariffs on European Union (EU) imports, calming trade concerns and suggesting that “the US may reduce its aggression in the trade war, which is a positive,” said G Chokkalingam, Founder and Head of Research at Equinomics Research and Advisory.

The US and EU now have time until 9 July to negotiate a trade deal.

Chokkalingam added that the RBI’s board approval to transfer a record ₹2.69 trillion ($31.6 billion) as surplus to the Union government for the fiscal year ended March could help significantly reduce the fiscal deficit.

All 13 major sectoral indices ended in the green.

Also Read

The Nifty Metal index gained nearly 1 per cent, supported by a weaker US dollar and easing trade tensions. Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT also rose about 1 per cent each, while Nifty Financials added 0.4 per cent.

ALSO READ: Microfinance disbursements drop 38% in March quarter, shows data The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Market breadth remained positive, with 2,265 stocks advancing and 1,816 declining on the BSE. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers to the tune of ₹136 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) infused ₹1,746 crore.

Analysts said that domestic fundamentals — including projected GDP growth of over 6 per cent in FY26, an early southwest monsoon, and moderating inflation — remain strong despite global uncertainty.

The monsoon, which sustains nearly 70 per cent of India's rain-fed agricultural economy, is critical for replenishing aquifers and irrigating farms. Nearly half of India’s farmland lacks irrigation and relies on the June–September rains.

“Fertiliser, agrochemical, FMCG, auto and rural finance sectors would remain in focus due to the early onset of the monsoon and forecasts of above-average rainfall. The RBI dividend would significantly boost the government’s finances and help maintain the fiscal deficit target for FY26,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Among individual stocks, JSW Steel rose 2.4 per cent after the Supreme Court of India paused liquidation proceedings for Bhushan Power and Steel — weeks after it rejected JSW Steel’s acquisition bid and ordered liquidation.

Bajaj Auto also gained 2.4 per cent after entering into a call option deal with Austria’s Pierer Group to take a controlling stake in troubled motorcycle maker KTM.