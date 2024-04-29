Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise; stock falls 4%

The stock of the country’s largest listed healthcare services company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL), slid 4.6 per cent in trade on Monday. The dip in stock prices for the hospital major was on account of lower valuations for its subsidiary Apollo Healthco (AHL) and aggressive valuation for the family-owned pharma distribution firm, Keimed.

AHEL, in a two-step process, is selling a partial stake in AHL and merging Keimed with AHL. While there are multiple views on the valuations of Keimed, most brokerages had pegged higher valuations for AHL. AHEL is raising equity capital of Rs 2,475 crore from global private equity investor Advent International in two tranches for a 16.8 per cent stake in AHL.

The funds are to be utilised for growth capital in AHL, to pay for the Rs 890 crore of the Rs 1,290 crore slump sale consideration owed to AHEL, and acquisition of an 11.2 per cent stake in Keimed for Rs 730 crore.

In the second part of the transaction, Keimed will be merged with AHL in a phased manner over the next 24-30 months. Post-completion of both the transactions, Advent’s shareholding in AHL will come down to 12.1 per cent.

This transaction is expected to help AHL to establish an integrated pharmacy distribution business and this would be complemented by a fast-growing omnichannel digital health segment.



In addition to setting up an integrated distribution franchise, the deal will help lower cash outflow from the core segments and will also significantly reduce related party transactions.

Aashita Jain and Shrikant Akolkar of Nuvama Research believe that AHL’s $1.7 billion valuation came as a negative surprise compared to the expected valuations of $2.7 billion and management too accepted that 24/7 did not receive the valuation it deserved.

Keimed (promoter entity) valuation too raised some questions from investors given its valuation seems to have doubled in the last year post-Mitsui transaction and was valued at 22 times FY24 operating profit, say the analysts at Nuvama Research.



Kotak Institutional Equities also believes that the deal values AHL (excluding Keimed) at an enterprise valuation of $1.7 billion was lower than their estimates and was at a 25 per cent discount to their earlier ascribed value.

Analysts led by Alankar Garude of the brokerage, however, say that Keimed’s equity valuation of Rs 6,400 crore is largely reasonable, given that it has closed a few transactions with minority shareholders about a year back at around Rs 5,000 crore. Hence, comparing Keimed’s valuation with Mitsui’s exit equity valuation of Rs 3,000 crore, which was at a fixed internal rate of return, would be unfair, they add.