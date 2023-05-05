Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Demand uncertainty may weigh on Havells stock; B2C sales show muted trend

Demand uncertainty may weigh on Havells stock; B2C sales show muted trend

Despite FY23 revenue growing 21 per cent YoY, Havells faced rising input costs and intense competition with moderation only in Q4

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:18 PM IST
Havells India ‘s sales for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) grew 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,850 crore. While the business to consumer (B2C) sales of the electrical major was sluggish, the business to business (B2B) segment saw stable growth due to activity across the related sectors of infrastructure & construction. Among segments, the Lloyd subsidiary and the switchgears sales grew 32 per cent and 27 per cent YoY, respectively, but sales for cables and lighting grew only in the 4-5 per cent range. Sales on the electrical consumer durables (ECD) front fell 14 per cent YoY due to high inventory of fans, which contribute over 65 per cent of the segment revenues.
There was stability in raw material prices, which enabled a gross margin expansion of 120 basis points (bps) YoY to 30.5 per cent. But higher advertising spends, which were up by 70 bps as a percentage of Q4 sales, resulted in an 80 bps reduction in operating profi

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

