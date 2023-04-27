After a muted Q4, high base could pose growth challenges for HUL

Within foods (tea business), the company indicated that consumers were downtrading to loose tea, with the price gap between premium variants and loose tea widening. Even a

The single-digit pricing growth was largely on account of price cuts in the soap portfolio on the back of falling raw material prices. Even as the home care segment continues to lead on the growth front, registering a 19 per cent jump year-on-year (YoY), the food and refreshment segment, which accounts for about a quarter of overall sales, saw a muted 3 per cent growth.