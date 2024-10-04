Higher e-auction share key for Coal India stock; 15% target boosts outlook

Coal India (CIL) has reported a production of 51 million tonnes (mt) for September, up 10.4 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), but down 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This aggregates to 341 mt of production for the first six months of FY25 (H1FY25). Offtake volumes were reported at 54 mt for September, adding up to 363 mt for H1FY25.

Coal India’s production is seasonal with the second quarter of any financial being softer. The historical trend implies full-year production of 825 mt versus the company’s guidance of 838 mt for FY25. Q4 tends to be the best-performing quarter. However, the August 2024 production of 46.1 mt was down 12 per cent Y-o-Y. The erratic monsoon in the key states of Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal was a dampener. Between April-August 2024, CIL supplied 81 per cent of the thermal power industry. Dispatches in e-auction were at 15 per cent of total volumes.

