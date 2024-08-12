Info Edge: Analysts convinced on growth prospects, but differ on valuations

Info Edge (India), the country’s leading consumer internet company known for its platforms in recruitment (naukri.com), real estate (99acres.com), matrimony (jeevansathi.com) and education (shiksha.com) space, delivered revenue growth in line with expectations in the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY25.

Standalone revenue rose 9.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and was up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 630 crore, while the Ebitda margin came in at 39 per cent (down 160bp Q-o-Q but up 25bp Y-o-Y). The latter was a disappointment. Billings were up 10.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 570 crore. The adjusted profit after tax or PAT was up 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 230 crore, in-line with consensus. This is the best performance in five quarters and it could indicate that employment demand is rising.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp