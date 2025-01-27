Market rout deepens, indices hit 7-month lows on FPI selling, growth fears

The market rout deepened on Monday with key indices dropping to their lowest level since June 6 amid sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and concerns over an earnings growth slowdown. Volatility in global markets, triggered by uncertain US policies, also added to market woes.

The Sensex closed at 75,366, shedding 824 points, or 1.1 per cent, while the Nifty 50 ended at 22,829, down 263 points, or 1.1 per cent. Both indices ended at their lowest closing levels since June 6, 2024. Additionally, the Nifty 50 ended below 23,000 for the first time since June 7.

The selloff was even more intense in the broader market, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropping 4 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 declined 3 per cent. The India VIX index jumped 8.3 per cent to 18.13. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 9.2 trillion to Rs 410 trillion.

The market has been under pressure for the last few months amid record selling by FPIs, earnings growth slowdown, and global uncertainties. Experts say the weakness in the market has persisted as investors are likely waiting on the sidelines ahead of the Union Budget and the US Federal Reserve meeting on January 28-29.

"Broad-based selling across sectors plummeted the Indian market amidst tepid earnings and weak sentiments across the globe. It is now further exacerbated as the US trade confrontation continued, like with Colombia this time. Heightened volatility is here to stay this week ahead of upcoming events like the Fed meeting, expiry week, and Union Budget," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

FPIs on Monday sold shares worth Rs 5,015 crore, taking their monthly selloff beyond Rs 64,000 crore. January is set to be the second worst month in terms of FPI selling after October 2024, when overseas funds pulled out Rs 92,000 crore.

"So far, earnings are not up to market expectations, further intensifying FPI selling. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are booking profits in small and midcap stocks, given the expensive valuations. DIIs are sitting on a lot of cash and will only deploy post the clarity from earnings season guidance, Budget, and RBI policy," said market expert Sunil Subramaniam.

DIIs on Monday provided buying support to the tune of Rs 6,642 crore.

The Nifty IT Index fell 3.4 per cent--shedding all of last week's gain --amid a rout in global tech stocks fuelled by Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek’s growing popularity and concerns over its impact on the tech ecosystem. The sharpest decline was seen in IT, telecom, utilities, power, consumer durables, oil and gas, and healthcare sector shares. In the Sensex basket, HCL Technologies, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Infosys registered the highest fall.

ICICI Bank bucked the trend and rose 1.4 per cent following upbeat third-quarter results. Hindustan Unilever, M&M, SBI, and L&T were among the other gainers.

Overall market breadth was negative as 3,522 stocks declined while 593 advanced and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The benchmark Nifty 50 is now down 13 per cent from its peak hit on September 26. The broader market indices have seen a bigger fall, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index now down 17 per cent from its peak, and the Nifty Midcap 100 down nearly 15 per cent.

From the peak, Rs 68 trillion (close to $800 billion) of investors' wealth has been shaved off.