Markets fall for 3rd day as crude prices surge due to West Asia tensions

Benchmark equity indices ended lower on Monday, falling for the third day running, amid weak trends in global markets and spike in Brent crude oil prices due to geopolitical tension in the West Asia.



The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 115.81 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 66,166.93.



During the day, it fell 243.36 points or 0.36 per cent to 66,039.38. The Nifty slipped 19.30 points or 0.10 per cent to 19,731.75.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unil­ever were among the major laggards. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HCLTech, Axis Bank, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

