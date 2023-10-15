Street Signs: Nifty support seen at 19,600, Buyback cushion for TCS & more

Despite a turbulent start due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty managed to eke out a half-per cent gain last week. While the 50-share index fell during the past two trading sessions, strong buying emerged around the 19,600–19,650 levels. Technical analysts believe that as long as this zone is protected, the market may not fall significantly. “The strength may continue as long as the index remains above 19,600. Only a decisive fall below 19,600 might trigger serious long unwinding in the market; until then, a buy-the-dips strategy can be considered. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 19,850, which, if breached, the Nifty might move towards 20,000,” said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. The Nifty last closed at 19,751.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.