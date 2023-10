Street Signs: Nifty support seen at 19,600, Buyback cushion for TCS & more

TCS buyback: A silver lining in the IT clouds

Information technology (IT) companies are on shaky ground as the uncertain demand outlook has prompted analysts to scale back revenue growth assumptions for the industry. Last week, the National Stock Exchange Nifty IT Index fell 1.6 per cent, underperforming the benchmark Nifty by nearly 2 per cent, as results of industry leaders Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) and Infosys disappointed. Analysts believe IT stocks may continue to underperform in the near term. However, TCS could be an exception, thanks to its Rs 17,000 crore buyback. “The buyback plan could provide certain technical support until the closure date and help TCS outperform the Nifty IT Index by 2-4 per cent (going by the stock’s performance during previous buyback periods),” said a note by ICICI Securities. The buyback price announced by TCS is Rs 4,150 per share, 16 per cent higher than its last close of Rs 3,570.