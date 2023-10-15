Street Signs: Nifty support seen at 19,600, Buyback cushion for TCS & more

Defying odds at 19,600: A rocky start, but smooth sail ahead



Despite a turbulent start due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty managed to eke out a half-per cent gain last week. While the 50-share index fell during the past two trading sessions, strong buying emerged around the 19,600–19,650 levels. Technical analysts believe that as long as this zone is protected, the market may not fall significantly. “The strength may continue as long as the index remains above 19,600. Only a decisive fall below 19,600 might trigger serious long unwinding in the market; until then, a buy-the-dips strategy can be considered. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 19,850, which, if breached, the Nifty might move towards 20,000,” said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. The Nifty last closed at 19,751.