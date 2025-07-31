Markets withstand US tariff shock, end marginally lower after volatility

The announcement of higher tariffs and accompanying penalty threats did little to shake domestic equity markets, with benchmark indices finishing the session only marginally lower.

Although the Sensex and Nifty both plunged by nearly a per cent in early trading, they managed to claw back all their losses at one stage before slipping back into the red later in the day.

The Sensex closed at 81,186, down 296 points or 0.4 per cent, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,768, a decline of 87 points or 0.35 per cent. At the day’s low, the Sensex had declined as much as 787 points, or 0.96 per cent.

Tariff threats seen as negotiating tactic Experts attributed the market’s resilience to the minimal reliance on exports among companies with significant weights in the benchmark indices. Additionally, investors remained optimistic that the tariff threats were largely a bargaining strategy, expecting the final rates to be lower once India-US negotiations conclude. ALSO READ: IndiGo stock up 2% despite Q1 profit dip; what's fueling investor optimism? US President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and threatened unspecified penalties on India’s energy and defence deals with Russia. However, he noted that negotiations with India were ongoing.

“The tariff will have little impact on the second half of FY26’s earnings recovery trajectory, as high-weightage sectors such as financials, consumption, and technology are unaffected. There may be a short-term selloff as the markets are already fragile with weak earnings momentum (first quarter numbers are tepid) and little valuation comfort, with most indices trading at their long-term averages,” said a note by Emkay. Potential growth impact flagged by economists Economists said the steeper-than-anticipated tariffs could shave off up to 40 basis points from India’s GDP growth in 2025–26. “The announced reciprocal tariff rate of 25 per cent, however, may be temporary, and might settle lower, as negotiations will continue after August 1. However, the best-case outcome would still be tariffs in the 15–20 per cent range, which is disappointing, considering India’s more advanced stage of negotiations. We maintain our FY26 GDP growth forecast at 6.2 per cent but flag a downside risk of about 20 basis points,” said Nomura in a note.

Fed rate stance adds to market caution The India Vix index climbed 3 per cent as traders reacted to the US-India trade developments and the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance. On Wednesday, the Fed held rates steady at 4.25–4.5 per cent, despite pressure from Trump for a large rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made no decisions about a potential September rate cut and would wait for more data. His comments dampened hopes of monetary easing in September. However, US markets remained upbeat as strong corporate earnings helped allay concerns over a tariff-driven slowdown.