Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Markets withstand US tariff shock, end marginally lower after volatility

Markets withstand US tariff shock, end marginally lower after volatility

Sensex and Nifty dip slightly as investors brush off tariff threats, Fed rate hold; FMCG outperforms while metals, pharma, oil & gas see sharp cuts

markets, Sensex, nifty
premium
Economists said the steeper-than-anticipated tariffs could shave off up to 40 basis points from India’s GDP growth in 2025–26.
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The announcement of higher tariffs and accompanying penalty threats did little to shake domestic equity markets, with benchmark indices finishing the session only marginally lower.
 
Although the Sensex and Nifty both plunged by nearly a per cent in early trading, they managed to claw back all their losses at one stage before slipping back into the red later in the day.
 
The Sensex closed at 81,186, down 296 points or 0.4 per cent, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,768, a decline of 87 points or 0.35 per cent. At the day’s low, the Sensex had declined as much as 787 points, or 0.96 per cent.
 
Tariff threats seen as negotiating tactic
 
Experts attributed the market’s resilience to the minimal reliance on exports among companies with significant weights in the benchmark indices. Additionally, investors remained optimistic that the tariff threats were largely a bargaining strategy, expecting the final rates to be lower once India-US negotiations conclude.
 
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and threatened unspecified penalties on India’s energy and defence deals with Russia. However, he noted that negotiations with India were ongoing. 
 
“The tariff will have little impact on the second half of FY26’s earnings recovery trajectory, as high-weightage sectors such as financials, consumption, and technology are unaffected. There may be a short-term selloff as the markets are already fragile with weak earnings momentum (first quarter numbers are tepid) and little valuation comfort, with most indices trading at their long-term averages,” said a note by Emkay.
 
Potential growth impact flagged by economists
 
Economists said the steeper-than-anticipated tariffs could shave off up to 40 basis points from India’s GDP growth in 2025–26.
 
“The announced reciprocal tariff rate of 25 per cent, however, may be temporary, and might settle lower, as negotiations will continue after August 1. However, the best-case outcome would still be tariffs in the 15–20 per cent range, which is disappointing, considering India’s more advanced stage of negotiations. We maintain our FY26 GDP growth forecast at 6.2 per cent but flag a downside risk of about 20 basis points,” said Nomura in a note.
 
Fed rate stance adds to market caution
 
The India Vix index climbed 3 per cent as traders reacted to the US-India trade developments and the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance. On Wednesday, the Fed held rates steady at 4.25–4.5 per cent, despite pressure from Trump for a large rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made no decisions about a potential September rate cut and would wait for more data.
 
His comments dampened hopes of monetary easing in September. However, US markets remained upbeat as strong corporate earnings helped allay concerns over a tariff-driven slowdown.
 
Sectoral divergence as FMCG outperforms
 
Barring FMCG, all NSE sectoral indices ended with losses. Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma saw the steepest declines, ranging between 1.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent. The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.5 per cent after Hindustan Unilever shares jumped 3.6 per cent on better-than-expected volume growth in the June quarter.
 
Overall market breadth was negative, with 1,602 stocks advancing and 2,416 declining on the BSE. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices each fell by around 1 per cent.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What to do with Asian Paints shares post Q1? Brokerages suggest

NSE Q1FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 14% to ₹ 2,924 crore

Gravita India shares gain 4% following Q1 earnings; is it time to buy?

NSE investor base rises 4 times amid IPO hopes and market anticipation

NSE, BSE caution investors investing through online bond platforms

Topics :SensexStock MarketNiftyUS tariffsMarkets

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story