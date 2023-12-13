Mutual Fund IPOs anchor bigger than FPIs for a second year in a row

Mutual funds (MFs) are likely to surpass foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in terms of anchor investments in initial public offerings ( IPO s) for the second consecutive year. In the calendar year 2023 so far, MFs have invested Rs 5,577 crore as anchor investors vis-à-vis Rs 5,417 crore investment by FPIs this year.

In 2022, MFs had invested Rs 9,026 crore as anchor investment, 21 per cent higher than the FPI tally of Rs 7,105 crore. This was the first time since 2014 that MFs had outpaced FPIs in anchor investments.

Just like in the secondary markets, MFs have assumed a bigger role in both the anchor book and the main book for IPOs amid rising inflows into equity schemes. MFs have outpaced FPIs in terms of equity market deployment for two straight years.





Dropping the anchor (Rs.crore) YEAR FPIs MUTUAL FUND 2020 4,198 3,051 2021 29,037 13,528 2022 7,105 9,028 2023* 5,417 5,577 Source : primedatabase.com As on December 12

"The current equity-oriented domestic mutual fund assets under management are worth Rs 27 trillion. This is driving strong domestic participation not just in IPOs but also in other equity offerings such as blocks and QIPs. In 2023, on average, 65 per cent of the anchor book was covered by domestic institutions," said Nipun Goel, Head-Investment Banking, IIFL Securities

MFs made a net equity buying of Rs 1.85 trillion in 2022, while their total deployment stands at Rs 1.55 trillion in 2023 so far. In comparison, FPIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 1.25 trillion in 2022 and have invested Rs 1.37 trillion this year.

"The strong flows into domestic funds have added resilience to Indian markets. In previous cycles, it was said that 'If the NYSE sneezes, the Indian market catches a cold'. That is clearly not true anymore, and Indian markets have remained strong even in periods where FPI flows were negative," said Raj Balakrishnan, Co-Head, India Investment Banking, Bank of America India (BofA India).

Anchor investors, also referred to as cornerstone investors in some global markets, are institutional investors who are allotted shares a day before the IPO opens. Big investor names subscribing to shares in the anchor book helps instil confidence among retail investors, who typically take cues from others.

The anchor investments, both by MFs and FPIs, have declined year-on-year despite a similar number of issuances. The dip can be attributed to the biggest-ever IPO brought by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in 2022. The insurer alone received 48 per cent of the total anchor money in 2022 at Rs 4,355 crore. If LIC is excluded, this year's IPO anchor book is 19 per cent higher than that of 2022, shows data from Prime Database.

The lower anchor investments by FPIs vis-à-vis MFs can also be attributed to a decline in the average IPO size, say experts. The average size of IPOs in 2023 is Rs 1,078 crore. FPIs tend to give a miss to smaller IPOs due to liquidity concerns.

Among fund houses, ICICI Prudential MF put in the highest amount at Rs 801 crore, followed by Nippon India (Rs 556 crore) and HDFC (Rs 556 crore) in the anchor book this year.