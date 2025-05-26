Monday, May 26, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Microfinance disbursements drop 38% in March quarter, shows data

Microfinance disbursements drop 38% in March quarter, shows data

According to a report by credit bureau CRIF, disbursements rose 12.2 per cent sequentially to ₹71,580 crore, but were down 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1.15 trillion

Microfinance
Premium

State-level data revealed notable contractions in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka portfolios, influenced by anticipated ordinances and increased regulatory scrutiny of collection practices. | Photo: Shutterstock

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microfinance disbursements dropped sharply by 38 per cent in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) when compared to the same quarter of previous year as lenders exercised caution in loan disbursements amid ongoing stress in the segment.
 
But, sequentially, there was a surge of 12.2 per cent in lending due to seasonal factors.
 
According to a report by credit bureau CRIF, disbursements rose 12.2 per cent sequentially to ₹71,580 crore, but were down 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1.15 trillion.
 
Consequently, the gross loan portfolio shrunk 14 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.6 per cent sequentially to ₹3.81
Topics : Microfinance NBFCs MF Industry finance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon