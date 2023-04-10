NSE's strict-governance platform in limbo after tepid corporate response

Inspired by Brazil's Novo Mercado, the platform would accept any listed company that voluntarily adopted its stricter corporate governance code

The country’s largest bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) has put the NSE Prime initiative in cold storage following lukewarm response from India Inc, said people aware of the development. Inspired by Brazil’s Novo Mercado, NSE had announced a separate platform which any listed company could be part of by voluntarily adopting a stricter corporate governance code. Launched in December 2021, NSE Pr