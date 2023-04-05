Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price over concerns of tepid earnings

Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price over concerns of tepid earnings

Adani Green, Nykaa, APSEZ among firms with maximum cut in TPs in Jan-March 2023, shows Bloomberg data. Canara Bank, JSW Steel and Bank of Baroda have seen highest increase in TPs

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Premium
Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price over concerns of tepid earnings

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Half the stocks in the Nifty 100 index have seen a reduction in their target price by analysts this year due to fears of lacklustre earnings growth and uncertain economic environment. Adani Green Energy, FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa), Adani Ports & SEZ and Indus Towers are among the companies that have seen the maximum cut in TPs during the first three months of calendar 2023, shows Bloomberg data. On th

Topics :Nifty100stocks

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Also Read

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

TCS, Persistent: Breakout in IT index may trigger up to 9% rally in stocks

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Nifty on track to hit 20,000; Sensex target at 70,000 levels: Analysts

TaMo, M&M: Price rise unlikely to put auto stocks in top gear, charts show

Larsen & Toubro gains nearly 3% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns

KPIT shares plunge 12.5% after JPMorgan report takes 'underweight' call

Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story