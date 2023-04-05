Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price over concerns of tepid earnings

Adani Green, Nykaa, APSEZ among firms with maximum cut in TPs in Jan-March 2023, shows Bloomberg data. Canara Bank, JSW Steel and Bank of Baroda have seen highest increase in TPs

Half the stocks in the Nifty 100 index have seen a reduction in their target price by analysts this year due to fears of lacklustre earnings growth and uncertain economic environment. Adani Green Energy, FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa), Adani Ports & SEZ and Indus Towers are among the companies that have seen the maximum cut in TPs during the first three months of calendar 2023, shows Bloomberg data. On th