Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sebi warns investors against using unauthorised virtual trading platforms

Sebi warns investors against using unauthorised virtual trading platforms

SEBI
Such activities are in violation of Securities Contract (Regulation) Act, 1956 and Sebi Act. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday cautioned investors against undertaking trading activities through virtual trading or gaming platforms and asked them to deal only through registered intermediaries.

The advisory statement came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noticed that some apps /web applications / platforms are offering virtual trading services or paper trading or fantasy games to the public based on stock price data of listed companies.

Such activities are in violation of Securities Contract (Regulation) Act, 1956 and Sebi Act, 1992 which are laws designed to protect investors, the regulator said.

In a statement, Sebi reiterated that the public can invest and undertake trading activities in the securities markets only through/with registered intermediaries.

"Participation in unauthorized schemes, including sharing of confidential and personal trading data, is at the investors' own risk, cost and consequences, as such schemes / platforms are not registered with Sebi," it added.

Cautioning investors, Sebi asked them not to engage with or undertake investment or trading activities through un-registered intermediaries / web applications / platforms / apps.

For any kind of disputes relating to engaging with such activities, mechanisms such as benefits of investor protection under Sebi or exchanges jurisdiction including SCORES, investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by exchanges or the online dispute resolution mechanism administered by exchanges/depositories, would not be available to investors, it added.

Earlier in August 2016, Sebi had cautioned the public against leagues / schemes / competitions related to securities markets, which might involve distribution of prize money.

Topics :SEBIstock market tradinginstitutional trading platform ITP

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

