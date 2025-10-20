Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Diwali cheer on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh 52-week highs

Diwali cheer on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh 52-week highs

Corporate earnings and strong sector gains spark a lively rally as new trading year dawns

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
With both the Sensex and the Nifty less than 2 per cent below their all-time highs, the indices appear poised to scale new peaks early in Samvat 2082, beginning Tuesday.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Equity markets extended their uptrend on Monday, with benchmark indices hitting fresh 52-week highs both intraday and at close, supported by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries and encouraging early corporate earnings for the July-September quarter.
 
With both the Sensex and the Nifty less than 2 per cent below their all-time highs, the indices appear poised to scale new peaks early in Samvat 2082, beginning Tuesday.
 
The Sensex ended 411 points, or 0.5 per cent, higher at 84,363, while the Nifty advanced 133 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 25,843. Both indices rose for the fourth consecutive session, gaining 2.8 per cent over the period. At current levels, the Sensex remains 1.7 per cent below its record closing high, and the Nifty 1.4 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased by ₹2.8 trillion to ₹470 trillion.
 
Early corporate earnings for the quarter ended September lifted investor sentiment amid signs of improvement in revenues and profit growth. Part of this recovery reflects a favourable base effect, as corporate performance had declined sharply in the preceding April-June quarter.
 
“The results clearly indicate that the cycle of earnings downgrades we’ve been seeing over the past five to six quarters is nearing its end. While it’s not exactly a robust earnings rebound, expectations had been lowered and are now largely being met, or even exceeded in some cases,” said Pramod Gubbi, cofounder of Marcellus Investment Managers.
 
Reliance Industries was the standout performer on the Sensex, rising 3.5 per cent to notch its sharpest single-day gain since May 12. The stock contributed the most to the index’s advance, driven by stronger performances from its telecommunications, digital services, and oil-to-chemical businesses.
 
Gains, however, were pared by profit-taking in banking heavyweights. HDFC Bank touched a record high of ₹1,020 after reporting an 11 per cent increase in net profit but settled at ₹1,003, up just 0.08 per cent. ICICI Bank declined 3.2 per cent, emerging as the day’s worst-performing Sensex constituent after gains over the previous four sessions.
 
Market direction in the coming days will hinge on the remainder of the corporate earnings season. Equity trading will be limited to a one-hour ceremonial session on Tuesday for Diwali and remain closed on Wednesday.
 
“As the Nifty approaches the 26,000 mark, some consolidation cannot be ruled out before the next breakout. However, the overall bias remains positive, with immediate support near 25,650 and major support around 25,450,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president of research at Religare Broking.
 
Market breadth remained favourable, with 2,447 stocks advancing and 1,835 declining on the BSE.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bulls on the Street: Sensex, Nifty50 clock biggest jump in 4 months

Premium

Prestige Estates' strong H1 puts it on course to top FY26 guidance

Nifty hits 25K comeback trail: Banks and IT stocks do the heavy lifting

Beaten-down stocks Part 1: Why Trent may be attractive bet at present level

Beaten-down stocks Part 2: Upsides seen in JSW Energy at current valuations

Topics :SensexSamvatDiwali MuhuratMuhurat tradingstock marketsDalal Street

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story