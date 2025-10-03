Beaten-down stocks Part 1: Why Trent may be attractive bet at present level

The equity market has stumbled after two straight years of double-digit gains. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025 — its weakest performance in over a decade. In contrast, the index had risen 28.1 per cent in the year to September 2024 and 14.6 per cent in the preceding year. With this, the Sensex has now delivered negative returns in three of the past six years ending September.

One silver lining is that the recent decline has pulled equity valuations down from the record highs of 2024. Many blue-chip stocks are now trading at relatively attractive levels, creating opportunities for long-term investors. However, caution is warranted as broader market valuations remain above long-term averages.