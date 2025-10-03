Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Beaten-down stocks Part 2: Upsides seen in JSW Energy at current valuations

Beaten-down stocks Part 2: Upsides seen in JSW Energy at current valuations

Analysts remain positive on the stock, citing expansion plans across thermal, wind and solar power

JSW energy
Image: X@JSWEnergy
Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s equity market has faltered after two consecutive years of double-digit growth. The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 4.8 per cent in the 12 months ended September 2025 in its weakest showing in more than a decade. By comparison, the index had gained 28.1 per cent in the same period a year earlier, and 14.6 per cent in the preceding 12 months. This means the Sensex has posted negative returns in three of the last six years ended September.
 
One positive outcome of the correction is that it has eased equity valuations from their record peaks in 2024, with several blue-chip counters now trading at more reasonable levels, offering scope for long-term investors. Still, selectivity is key as valuations in the wider market remain higher than historical averages.
 
Against this backdrop, JSW Energy has been notable. The stock has fallen 25.8 per cent over the past year, yet it offers low valuations alongside earnings stability in recent quarters and a return on net worth of 7.9 per cent. This combination provides downside support as well as potential gains when investor sentiment revives. 
 
Why buy JSW Energy?
  • Stock performance: The stock has fallen 27 per cent over the year ended September 2025 as investors priced in a slowdown in growth and earnings, even though the company posted strong revenue and profit growth in recent quarters
  • Company’s performance: In Q1FY26, net sales rose 78.6 per cent Y-o-Y and net profit increased 42.4 per cent Y-o-Y, aided by acquired assets
  • Positive outlook: Analysts remain positive on the stock, citing expansion plans across thermal, wind and solar power. Motilal Oswal Securities expects JSW Energy to reach 30 Gw of generation and 40 GWh of storage capacity by FY30 — nearly double its current size   
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extend losses to log longest losing streak in six months

Premium

Zydus Lifesciences growth aided by acquisitions, but execution risks loom

Premium

Options on a new clock: The day swap that could tilt the stock market

Stock market declines for 2nd month as US tariffs weigh on sentiment

Angel One, BSE shares lose nearly one-fifth value in six sessions

Topics :Sensexstock market tradingBSE SensexJSW Energyenergy sector

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story