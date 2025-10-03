Beaten-down stocks Part 2: Upsides seen in JSW Energy at current valuations

India’s equity market has faltered after two consecutive years of double-digit growth. The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 4.8 per cent in the 12 months ended September 2025 in its weakest showing in more than a decade. By comparison, the index had gained 28.1 per cent in the same period a year earlier, and 14.6 per cent in the preceding 12 months. This means the Sensex has posted negative returns in three of the last six years ended September.

One positive outcome of the correction is that it has eased equity valuations from their record peaks in 2024, with several blue-chip counters now trading at more reasonable levels, offering scope for long-term investors. Still, selectivity is key as valuations in the wider market remain higher than historical averages.