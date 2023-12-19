Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sensex, Nifty hit new record highs on firm global trends, buying in FMCG

Sensex, Nifty hit new record highs on firm global trends, buying in FMCG

Buying in FMCG, oil and gas, power and select banking shares supported the recovery while losses in IT and auto shares capped gains, analysts said

Commodities, consumer discretionary, IT, auto, teck and capital goods were among the laggards. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new lifetime high levels in intra-day trade on Tuesday before closing with gains on the back of buying in FMCG and oil shares and positive global cues.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 122.10 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 71,437.19. During the day, the barometer jumped 308.62 points or 0.43 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day high of 71,623.71.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The broader Nifty climbed 86.4 points or 0.40 per cent to hit its record peak of 21,505.05. It finally closed higher by 34.45 points or 0.16 per cent at 21,453.10.

Buying in FMCG, oil and gas, power and select banking shares supported the recovery while losses in IT and auto shares capped gains, analysts said.

Among the Sensex firms, Nestle rose the most by 4.66 per cent. NTPC rose by 2.16 per cent, Reliance Industries by 1.53 per cent, State Bank of India by 1.04 per cent and Hindustan Unilever by 1.03 per cent. ITC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti were among the laggards.

"The broader market sustained its optimism, but the incremental rally is contracting. Investors are cautious ahead of the Eurozone inflation data announcement, which is forecast to drop marginally," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.31 per cent while smallcap index climbed 0.10 per cent.

Among the indices, energy jumped 1.49 per cent, FMCG climbed 1.24 per cent, utilities (0.75 per cent), oil & gas (0.46 per cent) and power (0.39 per cent).

Commodities, consumer discretionary, IT, auto, teck and capital goods were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the positive territory, while Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended with gains on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.30 per cent to USD 77.72 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 33.51 crore on Monday after continuous buying, according to exchange data.

Snapping its three-day rally, the BSE benchmark declined 168.66 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 71,315.09 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 38 points or 0.18 per cent to 21,418.65.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty end flat after hitting record highs; broader indices gain 1%

Tata Motors launches Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold, and Ace HT+ trucks in India

Sensex, Nifty end at record highs as BJP clinches 3 state polls; banks soar

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

High valuations may cap further rally in IRCTC stock despite good revenue

Markets pause after posting their longest winning streak in three years

India's market cap now just a whisker away from toppling Hong Kong's

At Rs 3 trillion, corporate guarantees highest in 4 years but far from peak

Nifty IT logs biggest two-day gain since July 2020; Sensex soars past 71K

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story