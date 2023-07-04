Street gives thumbs up to Bajaj Finance's strong Q1 biz update, stock up 7%

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) and net NPA ratios improved to 0.94 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively, in Q4 versus 1.14 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively, in Q3FY23. The two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment saw gross NPA reduce to 4.8 per cent from 6 per cent in Q3. The management maintains an overlay provision of Rs. 960 crore. The capital adequacy ratio is solid at 25 per cent.

Going by the Q1 update, the trend of strong customer addition, new loan acquisitions and omnipresence strategy across all segments continues. The company expects some moderation in NIM in FY24 as it will see enhanced competition and its cost of financing is also likely to rise. Capex cycle is almost complete with the company having digitised and this should mean better operating leverage going forward. The operating expenditure to NII ratio fell slightly to 34 per cent from around 34.8 per cent in Q3FY23 and it is expected to fall further in FY24.