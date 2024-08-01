Upcoming IPOs in August 2024: Ola Electric, First Cry, and more: Full list

Upcoming IPOs in August 2024: The year 2024 has been remarkable for initial public offerings (IPOs), with nearly 82 IPOs launched for public subscription so far, according to BSE data. Of these, a staggering 71 IPOs have listed with gains, yielding returns for investors compared to the issue price, while 10 were listed at a loss.

The month of August 2024 is also filled with numerous investment opportunities in several IPOs in India, starting with Ceigall India and Dhariwalcorp Limited, which opened for subscription on August 1, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The much-anticipated public offering of India's first electric vehicle (EV) startup, Ola Electric, is scheduled to open tomorrow, Friday, 2nd August 2024, for public subscription. The day will also witness the opening of two SME IPOs: Picture Post Studios and Afcom Holdings.

Here is the full list of upcoming IPOs in August 2024:

Ola Electric IPO

Available at a price band of Rs 72-76 and a lot size of 195 shares, the Ola Electric IPO will remain open for public subscription from Friday, 2nd August 2024, till Tuesday, 6th August 2024. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 808,626,207 shares and an offer for sale with promoters and investors offloading 84,941,997 shares with a face value of Rs 10.

More From This Section

Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the Ola Electric IPO, while Bofa Securities India, SBI Capital Markets, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, and Bob Capital Markets are the book running lead managers for the public issue.

The allotment of Ola Electric shares is scheduled for Wednesday, 7th August 2024, with the expected listing date on Friday, 9th August 2024. Shares of Ola Electric will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) IPO

The three-day subscription window for the Brainbees Solutions IPO opens for public subscription on Tuesday, 6th August 2024, and closes on Thursday, 8th August 2024. The company seeks to raise Rs 4,193.73 crore from the IPO. The public issue, which comprises a fresh issue of 35,827,957 shares aggregating up to Rs 1,666 crore and an offer for sale of 54,359,733 shares with a face value of Rs 2, will be available at a price band of Rs 440-465 per share and a lot size of 32 shares.

Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the Brainbees Solutions IPO, while Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Bofa Securities India, JM Financial, and Avendus Capital are the book running lead managers of the public issue.

Brainbees Solutions shares are likely to be allotted on Friday, 9th August 2024. The shares of Brainbees Solutions will debut on the bourses on Tuesday, 13th August 2024.

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO

The initial public offering of Unicommerce eSolutions is a book-built issue of Rs 276.57 crore, consisting entirely of an offer for sale of 25,608,512 shares with a face value of Re 1. The Unicommerce eSolutions IPO will be available for public subscription from Tuesday, 6th August 2024, to Thursday, 8th August 2024, with a price band of Rs 102-108 per share and a lot size of 138 shares.

For the IPO, Unicommerce eSolutions has appointed Link Intime India as the registrar, and IIFL Securities and CLSA India as the book running lead managers for the public issue.

The basis of allotment of Unicommerce eSolutions IPO is likely to take place on Friday, 9th August 2024. Unicommerce eSolutions shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, 13th August 2024.

Besides these, Picture Post Studios and Afcom Holdings are two other SME IPOs scheduled to open for public subscription in August 2024.