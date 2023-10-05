Home / India News / Two killed, 8 other passengers injured in road accident in Ayodhya

Two killed, 8 other passengers injured in road accident in Ayodhya

Apart from this, eight other people were injured and are undergoing treatment in the district hospital and trauma centre

ANI
Photo: ANI/Representative

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Two passengers from Bihar were killed while eight passengers were injured in a road accident on Ayodhya NH-27 highway.

A bus full of passengers from Gurugram in Haryana was travelling to Madhubani in Bihar and as soon as it reached Ayodhya in the morning, the bus suddenly stopped at an over-bridge in Kotwali Nagar. A truck coming from behind hit the bus.

Ayodhya City SP Madhuban Singh said, "This morning, a bus was travelling from Haryana to Bihar. While moving over Shanti overbridge it was hit from behind by a truck. As soon as the local police station received the information, all the officers and employees reached the spot and a rescue operation was conducted. Two people were seriously injured and were sent to the hospital for treatment where they died."

Apart from this, eight other people were injured and are undergoing treatment in the district hospital and trauma centre.

"Two very serious patients have been referred to Lucknow. Families of the victims are being informed," Madhuban Singh further informed.

The deceased passengers are residents of Madhubani and Supaul in Bihar. Six passengers have been admitted to Darshan Nagar Medical College and two passengers have been admitted to Ayodhya District Hospital for treatment.

Senior officials have inspected the incident site and the District Hospital Trauma Center.

Topics :AyodhyaGurugramBus accidentDeath toll

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

