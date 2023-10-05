Home / India News / Four people die after explosion in firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu

Four people die after explosion in firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu

The police could not identify the bodies as parts of the bodies were scattered over a distance of about 100 meters at various places

ANI
Representative image

Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 6:47 AM IST
Four people died on the spot after an explosion occurred in the Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu during the manufacturing of country-made explosives (firecrackers), police said on Wednesday.

According to the Police, with just a month left for Diwali, the workers from the area were engaged in making firecrackers. Due to a sudden fire during production, the explosives that were being prepared exploded with a loud noise in which four workers died.

The police could not identify the bodies as parts of the bodies were scattered over a distance of about 100 meters at various places.

Harish Singh, S.P, Nagapattinam District said "There were eight people inside the factory at the time of the incident. Injured persons were taken to Nagapattinam Government Hospital for further treatment. The firecracker factory has got the license for the year 2023 to 2026. While mixing the Explosive powders this incident may have occurred. We are investigating it. In 2008 they started this factory."

"We have filed a case and arrested a person. We are investigating the case and serious action will be taken against the accused.

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 6:43 AM IST

