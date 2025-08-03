Air India cancels Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight due to technical issue

Passengers scheduled to fly from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on Air India's flight AI500 faced unexpected disruptions on Sunday as the airline cancelled the service due to a technical issue.

The airline cited abnormal cabin temperatures on the ground as the reason behind the cancellation.

In an official statement, an Air India Spokesperson said, "Flight AI500 scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on 3 August has been cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on ground prior to the departure. Our airport team in Bhubaneswar is assisting the impacted passengers with alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused".