Home / India News / Gangster Chhota Shakeel's shooter arrested after 25 years: Mumbai Police

Gangster Chhota Shakeel's shooter arrested after 25 years: Mumbai Police

The official said that since 1998, the accused Sheikh went underground and did not appear in any court hearing, after which he was declared an absconder

ANI
The police traced the location of Sheikh and arrested him on Friday by setting a trap near Thane railway station, the official added

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A shooter of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel has been arrested after 25 years in connection with a murder case, a Mumbai Police official said.

The arrested accused has been identified as 50-year-old Laik Ahmed Fida Hussain Sheikh.

"Laik Ahmed Fida Hussain Sheikh (50), shooter of the Chhota Shakeel gang arrested by Pydhonie Police from near Thane railway station on July 28. Sheikh is accused in the murder of a member of the arrested underworld don Chhota Rajan gang," the official said on Friday.

The accused, along with his accomplices, had shot dead Munna Dhari, a member of the arrested underworld don Chhota Rajan gang, on the evening of April 2, 1997. At that time, the police arrested Sheikh by registering a case against the accused under Section 302, 34 of the IPC and Section 3, 25 of the Arms Act, the official said

"After this, the accused was released on bail by a court in the year 1998," the police official added.

The official said that since 1998, the accused Sheikh went underground and did not appear in any court hearing, after which he was declared an absconder.

Police received information from secret sources that the accused Sheikh lived in Mumbra. After which they reached the address but he was not found, nor did anyone recognize him. Police also received information that the accused worked as a taxi driver at the Thane campus.

The police traced the location of Sheikh and arrested him on Friday by setting a trap near Thane railway station, the official added.

Also Read

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Portion of under-construction Dwarka Expressway collapses, man dies

Police files suo moto case against Raut for calling Maha govt 'illegal'

Demolition drives in Delhi intensified for G20, several left homeless

Mumbai Police register case against rapper for composing 'anti-govt' song

US will support allies as they resist China's 'bullying': Pentagon chief

Constitute sexual harassment probe committees: NMC asks health institutions

Weekend Bites: Confidence motion, corporation action, and a cage fight

Pak made attempts to disrupt peace, but conspiracies defeated: J-K police

Mere holding of certain literature would not attract provisions of UAPA: SC

Topics :Mumbai policeMumbaiShakeelMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story